Revealing the fitness and diet secrets of Katrina Kaif

Written by Sneha Das Aug 08, 2022, 05:53 pm 2 min read

Katrina Kaif has one of the most toned and fittest bodies in the industry.

One of the fittest actors in Bollywood, Katrina Kaif is well-known for her enviable physique, flawless skin, and sizzling dance performances. Known to be extremely consistent with her workout sessions, she doesn't shy away from any challenge. The Sooryavanshi actor trains with celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and follows a strict diet to maintain her consistently fabulous looks.

Workout The 'Bang Bang' star's workout plan

Kaif hits the gym at least thrice a week and never really misses a workout session. She does a lot of weight training and functional training to increase stability and tone her body. Her daily routine consists of cardio, Pilates, TRC, and plyometrics. The Dhoom 3 star also practices yoga and meditation in order to attain mental peace.

Kaif manages to head out for a walk or jog every morning. When she is at the gym, the Chikni Chameli dancer practices iso-planking, running, cycling, and weight training. She also loves using different trendy tools for her workout sessions. In an interview, Kaif said, "I also indulge in a lot of trendy workouts which include TRX, Bosu Ball, Kettlebells, or Power Plates."

Ayurvedic meal plan Kaif has a pitta body and has alkaline-rich foods

According to Kaif's nutritionist Shweta Shah, she has a pitta body which means she needs alkaline-rich foods to balance this dosha. Therefore, she has eight soaked raisins in the morning along with fennel seeds. Kaif has a lot of ash gourd, celery, and cucumber juices. She prefers having dates to satiate her sugar cravings and is also a fan of hot stews and soups.

Diet Here's her diet plan

Kaif has oatmeal and cereals for breakfast along with egg whites and pomegranate juice. For lunch, she has rice, veggies, legumes, and green salad. Alternatively, she also has grilled fish and brown bread with butter. For evening snacks, she has brown bread with peanut butter or a sandwich. For dinner, Kaif eats a lot of vegetables, green salad, vegetable soup, dal, and chappatis.