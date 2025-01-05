PM Modi to inaugurate ₹12,200 crore-worth projects in Delhi
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will inaugurate infrastructure projects worth over ₹12,200 crore in Delhi. Among these are the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor and a new stretch of the Delhi Metro.
The inauguration, which is set to take place ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, will be followed by a public meeting in Rohini.
Infrastructure boost
Namo Bharat corridor and Delhi Metro stretch unveiled
Among the projects is a 13-kilometer stretch of the Namo Bharat corridor between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar.
The ₹4,600 crore project is part of the larger Rapid Regional Transit System (RRTS) network connecting Delhi and Meerut.
A 2.8-kilometer stretch between Janakpuri and Krishna Park will also be inaugurated as part of Delhi Metro's Phase-IV. The section, worth around ₹1,200 crore, will benefit West Delhi commuters.
Future developments
Foundation laid for new Delhi Metro section, CARI building
PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Rithala-Kundli section of Delhi Metro Phase-IV.
The 26.5-kilometer corridor, costing ₹6,230 crore, will improve connectivity between Rithala in Delhi and Nathupur (Kundli) in Haryana.
A new building for the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) in Rohini is also set to be initiated. The state-of-the-art facility will be built at a cost of ₹185 crore to provide advanced healthcare infrastructure.
Urban renewal
PM Modi inaugurates housing and urban redevelopment projects
The prime minister will also inaugurate 1,675 flats for JJ cluster residents under an In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project at Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar.
Two urban redevelopment projects are also going to be launched: the World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar and GPRA Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar.
These projects offer modern amenities and incorporate eco-friendly practices such as solar energy generation and rainwater harvesting.