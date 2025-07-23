'Bigg Boss 19': Salman Khan's monster paycheck revealed

Salman Khan , the beloved host of Bigg Boss , is reportedly set to earn between ₹120cr and ₹150cr for the upcoming 19th season. The show will run for 15 weeks with Khan hosting every weekend. A source told SCREEN that his fee per weekend will be around ₹8cr-10cr. This season marks a shift as it will first stream on JioHotstar with a repeat telecast on Colors TV on the same day.

Budget comparison Budget of 'BB 19' v/s previous seasons Despite Khan's hefty fee, Bigg Boss 19 is reportedly not being made on a big budget compared to previous seasons. The source added that this season is likely to be seen as an extension of the OTT version since it will primarily stream on JioHotstar. Meanwhile, in contrast, Khan's fee for Bigg Boss 18 was reportedly ₹250cr while it was ₹200cr for Bigg Boss 17 and ₹96cr for Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Hosting rotation 'Bigg Boss 19' to have different hosts Interestingly, Khan will only host the first three months of the season; after that, three other guest hosts will take over. Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Anil Kapoor are rumored to be Khan's replacements in the final two months. However, Khan will reportedly come back for the grand finale. The show will air on August 30.