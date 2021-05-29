Producer Ryan Stephen succumbs to COVID-19; Kiara, Varun pay tribute

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on May 29, 2021, 10:08 pm

Ryan Stephen, producer of Indoo ki Jawani, passed away on Saturday in Goa due to COVID-19 related complications. He was receiving treatment at a Goa hospital for around two weeks after contracting the deadly virus. He breathed his last there. Many actors like Dia Mirza, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, and others mourned the death of the filmmaker who co-founded production house Electric Apples Entertainment.

Quote

Arrangements for funeral being made

Abir Sengupta, the director of Indoo ki Jawani, confirmed the news and informed that arrangements for Stephen's funeral were being made. He said, "Ryan passed away this morning. He was battling COVID-19. He was in Goa, his friends and family are doing arrangements for his funeral." Stephen, who had worked with many big names in the industry, lived with his mother in Goa.

Condolences

'RIP Ryan': Bollywood celebrities condoled his death

Advani, who starred in Indoo ki Jawani, posted Stephen's picture on social media with the caption, "Our dearest Ryan gone too soon." Mirza wrote, "Heartbroken. One of the nicest human beings I've ever known." Dhawan shared Ryan's picture and wrote, "RIP Ryan." Actor Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, "It's so shocking for all of us who knew this gentle soul. It really can't be true!!"

Profile

Stephen was a man of many talents

Stephen had also produced Kajol's critically acclaimed movie, Devi. Starting out as a cub reporter, he had a glorious career in the film industry for many years. He worked with magazines like Showtime and Stardust and collaborated with TV channels like MTV, Zoom, Zee, and 9XM. He also tried his hand at public relations and worked for movies like Jism, Paap, and LOC.

Information

Many from the film industry have succumbed to COVID-19

Unfortunately, many people from the film industry have lost the battle to COVID-19 during the second wave. To recall, musician Shravan Rathod, Kannada film producer Ramu, Tamil director KV Anand, and actor Bikramjit Kanwarpal, among others have passed away due to the virus. The second wave has proven to be even more contagious and deadly as thousands are losing their lives every day.