Oscars 2024: Meet this year's host, presenters, and performers

10:26 am Feb 27, 2024

What's the story The red carpet will soon be laid out for the 96th Academy Awards, scheduled to take place on March 10, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. This glamorous event will be broadcast in over 200 countries and streamed on ABC at 7:00pm ET. With an incredible lineup of films and actors vying for the prestigious awards, we bring you a list of the dazzling presenters and performers who will light up the industry's biggest night.

Host

Jimmy Kimmel will be the evening's host

Host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel is set to return to the Oscars as its host for the second consecutive year. It is also the fourth time in total that Kimmel will be hosting the ceremony. After the 2022 slap scandal involving Will Smith and Chris Rock, Kimmel carried out a stabilized ceremony last year, leaving behind the controversies that surrounded it previously.

Presenters

Star-studded presenters for Oscars 2024

A-list Hollywood stars are set to present various awards at the Academy Awards. The impressive roster includes Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, and Zendaya. These celebrities will undoubtedly amp up the excitement at this highly anticipated event.

Performers

Best Original Song performances

The 2024 Oscars will feature live performances for the Best Original Song nominees. The lineup consists of The Fire Inside from Flamin' Hot (Diane Warren), It Never Went Away from American Symphony (Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson), Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George), and What Was I Made For? from Barbie (Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell).

Star performer

Ryan Gosling to perform 'I'm Just Ken' live

According to reports, Ryan Gosling is confirmed to perform the Oscar-nominated song I'm Just Ken from Barbie live at the Oscars. Mark Ronson, who co-wrote the song with Andrew Wyatt, shared his dream for Gosling to perform at the Academy Awards, saying, "I think if Ryan doesn't do it, then we're not doing it." Gosling's performance is going to be one of the highlights of the ceremony.