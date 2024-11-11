Summarize Simplifying... In short The Emmy-winning HBO series, 'The White Lotus', is back with its third season, featuring a fresh cast including the return of Natasha Rothwell from season one.

The spotlight shines on Walton Goggins, known for 'Justified' and 'The Shield', who is also part of 'The Righteous Gemstones' and Prime Video's 'Fallout'.

Catch the mystery and luxury of 'The White Lotus' on JioCinema. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'The White Lotus' S03 is set in Thailand

Thai adventures await guests in 'The White Lotus' S03 teaser

By Isha Sharma 09:45 am Nov 11, 202409:45 am

What's the story HBO and Max have dropped a new teaser of the Emmy-winning anthology series, The White Lotus Season 3. The sneak peek was included in a sizzle reel highlighting upcoming shows for 2024 and 2025. This season brings a new location in Thailand and an all-new cast headlined by Walton Goggins. Other prominent additions include Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Lisa, Jason Isaacs, Leslie Bibb, Parker Posey, Scott Glenn, and Patrick Schwarzenegger, among others.

Twitter Post

Check out the short teaser here

Cast continuity

'The White Lotus' S03: Continuity and change

The White Lotus, created by Mike White, is set in a fictional luxury hotel chain and features a new cast every season. However, some characters do make a return across seasons. In this context, Natasha Rothwell is returning in Season 3, reprising her role from the first season. The series has won 15 Emmy awards in the past and remains a popular choice among viewers on HBO and Max platforms.

Actor spotlight

Walton Goggins's prominent role in 'The White Lotus' S03

Goggins, who is popular for his work in Justified and The Shield, is not just headlining the new season of The White Lotus but also features in another HBO show, The Righteous Gemstones Season 4. His character details in The White Lotus remain under wraps. Apart from these, Goggins is also working on Prime Video's Fallout Season 2, making 2025 a big year for the actor. Meanwhile, watch The White Lotus on JioCinema.