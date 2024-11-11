Thai adventures await guests in 'The White Lotus' S03 teaser
HBO and Max have dropped a new teaser of the Emmy-winning anthology series, The White Lotus Season 3. The sneak peek was included in a sizzle reel highlighting upcoming shows for 2024 and 2025. This season brings a new location in Thailand and an all-new cast headlined by Walton Goggins. Other prominent additions include Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Lisa, Jason Isaacs, Leslie Bibb, Parker Posey, Scott Glenn, and Patrick Schwarzenegger, among others.
Check out the short teaser here
'The White Lotus' S03: Continuity and change
The White Lotus, created by Mike White, is set in a fictional luxury hotel chain and features a new cast every season. However, some characters do make a return across seasons. In this context, Natasha Rothwell is returning in Season 3, reprising her role from the first season. The series has won 15 Emmy awards in the past and remains a popular choice among viewers on HBO and Max platforms.
Walton Goggins's prominent role in 'The White Lotus' S03
Goggins, who is popular for his work in Justified and The Shield, is not just headlining the new season of The White Lotus but also features in another HBO show, The Righteous Gemstones Season 4. His character details in The White Lotus remain under wraps. Apart from these, Goggins is also working on Prime Video's Fallout Season 2, making 2025 a big year for the actor. Meanwhile, watch The White Lotus on JioCinema.