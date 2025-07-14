Steve Martin's 5 funniest films you need to watch now

Steve Martin has been a staple in the world of comedy for decades. The renowned comedian and actor is known for his unique style and wit. Martin has delivered numerous performances that have left audiences laughing. His films often blend humor with insightful observations on life and relationships. Here, we look at five essential comedies featuring Martin that showcase his comedic genius.

Breakthrough 'The Jerk': A breakthrough comedy The Jerk is one of Martin's earliest films, which catapulted him to fame. Released in 1979, this comedy follows the story of Navin Johnson, an adopted son, who goes on a journey to find his place in the world. The film is known for its slapstick humor and absurd situations, making it a must-watch for fans of classic comedy.

Travel mishap 'Planes, Trains & Automobiles': A travel mishap In Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Martin co-stars with John Candy in this hilarious tale of travel gone wrong. The film follows two mismatched travelers who are trying to get home for Thanksgiving amidst various obstacles. Released in 1987, it combines humor with heartwarming moments as the characters navigate their way through unexpected challenges.

Modern twist 'Roxanne': A modern twist on a classic tale Roxanne, released in 1987, provides a contemporary retelling of Cyrano de Bergerac with Martin as the witty C.D. Bales, the fire chief with an unusually large nose. The film combines romance and comedy as Bales helps another man woo the woman he secretly loves, while delivering clever dialogue and memorable scenes.

Family fun 'Father of the Bride': Family fun In the 1991 release, Father of the Bride, Martin plays the role of George Banks, an overprotective father struggling with his daughter's wedding. This family-friendly comedy is a perfect mix between the humorous side of wedding planning and the themes of love and letting go. It is still a favorite for many, thanks to the relatable storyline and charming performances.