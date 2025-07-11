5 iconic Angelina Jolie roles that define her career

Angelina Jolie has played many unforgettable characters over the years, but only some of them have been as iconic as these five. The acclaimed actor has done an array of films, but the ones mentioned in this article have all been special in their way. Read on to know our picks for Jolie's most iconic roles.

Action heroine 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider' - Adventurous archeologist In Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Jolie made the adventurous archaeologist Lara Croft a household name. Based on the popular video game series, the film required Jolie to do intense physical stunts as well as channel the character's fearless spirit. Her portrayal was loved by audiences and set her up as a leading action heroine in Hollywood.

Emotional depth 'Girl, Interrupted' - Troubled patient In Girl, Interrupted, Jolie essayed the role of Lisa Rowe, a charismatic but troubled mental institution. The role won her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Jolie's ability to portray complex emotions and bring depth to Lisa's character made this one of her most memorable performances.

Fantasy role 'Maleficent' - Enigmatic villainess Jolie embodied the role of Maleficent in Disney's live-action adaptation of the classic fairy tale Sleeping Beauty. Her performance added depth to the traditionally villainous character by delving into Maleficent's backstory and motivations. The film was a box-office hit and was lauded for its unique spin on a familiar tale.

Dramatic performance 'Changeling' - Determined mother In Clint Eastwood's drama Changeling, Jolie played Christine Collins, a mother looking for her missing son in 1920s Los Angeles. The role required an intense emotional range as Collins took on the corruption within law enforcement while keeping hope alive for her son's return. This performance highlighted Jolie's dramatic prowess and got her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.