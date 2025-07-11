Page Loader
Home / News / Entertainment News / The 'Will & Grace' facts even superfans might've missed
Summarize
The 'Will & Grace' facts even superfans might've missed
After ending in 2006, 'Will & Grace' made an unexpected return in 2017

The 'Will & Grace' facts even superfans might've missed

By Vinita Jain
Jul 11, 2025
03:25 pm
What's the story

Will & Grace is a beloved sitcom that has entertained audiences with its humor and engaging characters. While many are familiar with the show's on-screen antics, there are several intriguing behind-the-scenes facts that fans might not know. These insights offer a glimpse into the production and creative process of this iconic series, revealing some surprising elements that contributed to its success.

Casting insights

The original casting choices

However, before the final cast was decided, several actors were eyed for the lead roles. For example, Eric McCormack wasn't the first choice for Will Truman; other actors auditioned for the character before he bagged it. The same goes for Debra Messing, who was initially apprehensive about the show but later owned her character of Grace Adler. These casting choices contributed immensely to the on-screen amazing chemistry.

Revival story

The show's unexpected revival

After ending in 2006, Will & Grace made an unexpected return in 2017 owing to popular demand and a successful reunion video. The revival not only brought back original cast members but also introduced new storylines while retaining the essence of what made it popular in the first place. The show's comeback highlighted its enduring appeal and relevance to contemporary audiences.

Cultural impact

Influence on pop culture

Will & Grace significantly influenced pop culture during its original run and continues to do so today. It broke ground by addressing social issues through comedy, which resonated with viewers across various demographics. Its impact is evident in how it paved the way for future sitcoms to explore similar themes with humor and sensitivity.

Production secrets

Unique filming techniques

The filming of Will & Grace has always been different, and that's what made it so unique. Unlike most sitcoms shot without an audience, this one frequently used live audiences during tapings to capture real-time reactions from viewers present on set. It made performances authentic and improved comedic timing in the episodes.

Celebrity cameos

Guest star appearances

Over its run, Will & Grace brought on board dozens of guest stars, making the ride all the more exciting for fans. They tuned into every episode, hoping for a surprise visit by the celebrity they admired. Be it Madonna making cameo appearances with regulars like Cher, or Elton John dropping in unexpectedly, these moments kept the audience gripped. Week after week, they displayed star power beyond the actors themselves.