Motorola Edge (2022) specifications, renders surface ahead of launch

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 05, 2022, 04:10 pm 2 min read

Motorola Edge (2022) will get stylus support (Photo credit: @OnLeaks and @91mobiles)

Motorola is prepping up to bring its Edge (2022) smartphone to several markets by the third quarter of this year. Ahead of the official announcement, 91mobiles has shared the renders and specifications of the handset. The mobile, codenamed Motorola Dubai+, will have a pOLED display, a triple rear camera setup, a MediaTek Dimensity MT6879 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

Motorola has seen its fortunes rise over the last few years. Under Lenovo's stewardship and with deep ties to regions of Europe, South America, and Asian countries, the company has managed to perform a strategic reboot and steadily increase the size of its portfolio.

The Edge (2022) will replace its predecessor from last year and shall expand the brand's footprint in the global market.

Design and display The device will flaunt a 144Hz pOLED display

The Motorola Edge (2022) will flaunt a punch-hole cut-out on the top center, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will house triple cameras with an LED flash. It will sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and stylus support. The smartphone is expected to arrive in at least two colors including blue.

Information It will sport a 50MP primary sensor

The Motorola Edge (2022) will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary lens, a 13MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP macro/depth sensor. On the front, it will have a 32MP selfie shooter.

Internals The smartphone will pack a 5,000mAh battery

The Motorola Edge (2022) will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity MT6879 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It will boot Android 12-based MyUX and house a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast-charging support. Connectivity options on the device should include dual-SIMs, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Motorola Edge (2022): Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Motorola Edge (2022) will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, it is expected to start at around $450 (nearly Rs. 35,000) in the US. (Source: 91mobiles)