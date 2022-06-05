Technology

TCL Stylus 5G goes official: Check features and price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 05, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

TCL Stylus 5G measures 8.98mm in thickness and weighs 213g (Photo credit: TCL)

TCL has launched the Stylus 5G as its latest smartphone in the US. As for the key highlights, the handset bears an LCD screen, quad rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and a 4,000mAh battery. The device comes in a Lunar Black color option with a 4GB/128GB configuration, which is available from T-Mobile for $258 (nearly Rs. 20,000).

Context Why does this story matter?

TCL's new stylus-wielding phone is aimed at users who want the convenience of a built-in stylus in their handset at a fraction of the cost of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The brand's stylus support might not be as advanced as Samsung's Bluetooth S Pen, but by offering some custom software tweaks, it hopes that the overall performance will attract buyers.

Design and display The display offers 500-nits of peak brightness

TCL Stylus 5G has a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It comes with support for a built-in stylus. On the rear, there is a vertically-aligned quad camera setup with an LED flash. The device sports a 6.81-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 500-nits of peak brightness, and nearly 395ppi pixel density.

Information It has a 50MP primary camera

TCL Stylus 5G packs quad rear cameras, including a 50MP main shooter, 5MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP macro as well as depth sensors, paired with an LED flash. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie camera.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip fuels the phone

TCL Stylus 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and expandable storage of up to 2TB via microSD card. The handset boots Android 12 and draws power from a 4,000mAh battery, which supports 18W charging. Connectivity options include nano-SIM, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information TCL Stylus 5G: Pricing and availability

TCL Stylus 5G is offered in a single Lunar Black color option with a 4GB/128GB configuration. The handset bears a price tag of $258 (nearly Rs. 20,000) and is available for purchase in the US via T-Mobile.