How to enable auto payments for postpaid bills on Paytm
Paytm offers an autopay feature for a wide variety of regular bill types including mobile postpaid packs. The service lets users schedule recurring payments so that their bills are paid automatically on a set date. The autopay feature will save you from making manual monthly payments, and prevent late fees or service disruptions. Here's how it works.
Setting up autopay
To set up autopay for mobile postpaid bills, users need to open the Paytm app and tap the profile icon in the top-left corner. Next, they should select "UPI & Payment Settings" and tap "Automatic Payments" under the UPI Settings category. Then, they tap "Setup New" and choose "Mobile Postpaid" as the bill type to begin setting up a new automatic payment.
Entering mobile number and payment mode
Users now need to enter their mobile number, confirm the details, and click on "Proceed." In the next step, they set a maximum automatic payment limit and tap "Setup Automatic Payment." Finally, they complete a ₹1 transaction to activate the automatic payment setup.