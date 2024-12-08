Summarize Simplifying... In short Setting up auto payments for postpaid bills on Paytm is a breeze.

Simply open the app, tap on your profile, and navigate to "UPI & Payment Settings".

From there, select "Automatic Payments", set up a new payment for "Mobile Postpaid", enter your mobile number, and set a payment limit.

A nominal ₹1 transaction activates the setup.

The autopay feature will save you from making manual monthly payments

How to enable auto payments for postpaid bills on Paytm

By Akash Pandey 05:25 pm Dec 08, 202405:25 pm

What's the story Paytm offers an autopay feature for a wide variety of regular bill types including mobile postpaid packs. The service lets users schedule recurring payments so that their bills are paid automatically on a set date. The autopay feature will save you from making manual monthly payments, and prevent late fees or service disruptions. Here's how it works.

Process

Setting up autopay

To set up autopay for mobile postpaid bills, users need to open the Paytm app and tap the profile icon in the top-left corner. Next, they should select "UPI & Payment Settings" and tap "Automatic Payments" under the UPI Settings category. Then, they tap "Setup New" and choose "Mobile Postpaid" as the bill type to begin setting up a new automatic payment.

Information

Entering mobile number and payment mode

Users now need to enter their mobile number, confirm the details, and click on "Proceed." In the next step, they set a maximum automatic payment limit and tap "Setup Automatic Payment." Finally, they complete a ₹1 transaction to activate the automatic payment setup.