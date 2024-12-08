How to report content grievances on Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video has added a feature that allows Indian users to report content grievances. The facility is also available for MGM+ and Prime Video add-on subscription members. The initiative is aimed at tackling issues pertaining to age ratings, content descriptors, title synopsis, and access controls for the content currently available on these platforms.
Reporting process for desktop and mobile users
The reporting process differs based on the device used to access Prime Video or MGM+. Desktop/laptop users can directly submit their complaints through a dedicated link, after logging into their Prime Video account. Mobile device users can either email their complaint to the Grievance Officer or use a specific link on their mobile browser.
Content grievance support available in English only
As of now, the content grievance support is available only in English. Users are recommended to file their grievances in English to ensure effective communication. This restriction applies to all users, irrespective of their device type or subscription model. The company has not yet announced plans to extend this service to other languages.
Grievance officer details for Amazon Prime Video, MGM+
Anshuman Mainkar has been appointed as the Grievance Officer for Prime Video and MGM+. You can contact him at grievanceofficer-primevideo@amazon.com. For complaints regarding Prime Video add-on subscriptions, you can write to grievance-primevideoaddonsubscriptions@amazon.com. The company promises to acknowledge the receipt of complaints within 24 hours and provide a reference number for tracking.
Information required for filing a content grievance
When filing a content grievance, users need to provide certain information. This includes their name, email address associated with their Amazon account, name of the movie or TV series (with season and episode number), service associated with the grievance (Prime Video or MGM+), and country of viewing. They also need to mention the date of viewing and category of grievance like age ratings, content descriptors, title synopsis, access controls etc.