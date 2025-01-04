What's the story

Cat owners in China have started using Merck & Co's COVID-19 antiviral pills, Lagevrio, to treat feline infectious peritonitis (FIP), a fatal disease caused by a feline coronavirus.

The trend has caught on on social media platforms such as Xiaohongshu, China's version of Instagram.

Users are posting their experiences and tips on using these drugs to save their pets and reduce veterinary costs, Bloomberg reported.