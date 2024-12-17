Summarize Simplifying... In short Instagram has introduced a new feature allowing users to schedule direct messages up to 29 days in advance.

This update, part of Instagram's efforts to enhance its direct messaging experience, also includes the ability to edit messages, draw on photos, and share live locations.

These enhancements aim to compete with other social media platforms like Snapchat. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The feature is currently limited to text messages only

Instagram now lets you schedule direct messages: Here's how

By Mudit Dube 10:38 am Dec 17, 202410:38 am

What's the story No more scrambling to send birthday wishes on time! Instagram has rolled out a new feature to schedule your direct messages (DMs). Just long-press the "send" button and choose a specific date and time for delivering your message. According to Instagram's support page, the feature is currently limited to text messages only. You cannot schedule photos, videos, or GIFs and have to send them in real-time.

Message management

How to manage scheduled messages on Instagram

When you open a chat with scheduled messages, Instagram shows a notification indicating how many messages are queued. By tapping on this notification and long-pressing a message, you can either delete it or send it right away. Currently, you can schedule your messages as far as 29 days in advance. This new capability comes as part of Instagram's larger effort to enhance its DM capabilities.

Additional features

Instagram's recent updates to enhance DM experience

Along with message scheduling, Instagram has also rolled out a bunch of other features to improve its DM experience. These include the option to edit messages, draw on photos, and share live locations with friends. All these updates are considered as part of Instagram's continued efforts to take on other social media platforms like Snapchat by offering similar capabilities.