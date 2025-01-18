OpenAI's o3-mini 'reasoning' AI model to be launched soon
What's the story
OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, has completed work on the first version of its latest artificial intelligence (AI) model, o3-mini.
The company's CEO Sam Altman announced today that the new model will be launched in a few weeks.
The development comes as part of OpenAI's continued efforts to refine and enhance its AI capabilities, according to user feedback and market needs.
Simultaneous launch
Dual release strategy
Altman also revealed that OpenAI intends to release the API and ChatGPT with the new model at the same time. This decision comes after taking user feedback into account.
The company had announced in December last year that it was testing reasoning AI models, o3 and o3-mini, making its foray into a competitive field led by tech giants like Google.
Future releases
Ambitious plans for AI model launches
OpenAI had initially planned to launch the o3-mini by the end of this month, followed by the full o3.
The company believes these new large language models could outperform the existing ones, and attract new investments and users.
In September last year, OpenAI introduced its o1 AI models, designed to process queries for longer periods to solve more complex problems.
Model evolution
OpenAI's new models to surpass previous versions
The company has claimed that the o3 and o3-mini will be more powerful than the o1 models.
These new models come as part of OpenAI's ongoing efforts to enhance its AI capabilities.
Just earlier this week, the company announced a beta feature called Tasks for ChatGPT, marking its debut into the virtual assistant space currently ruled by Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa.