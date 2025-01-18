OpenAI's new AI model might help in extending human life
What's the story
OpenAI, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) lab, has trained a new AI model known as GPT-4b micro in collaboration with Retro Biosciences.
The latter is a longevity science start-up that aims to extend human lifespan by 10 years.
The partnership has been in the works for about a year, MIT Technology Review reported. The main focus of this venture is to modify proteins called the Yamanaka factors.
Protein modification
GPT-4b micro's role in re-engineering proteins
The GPT-4b micro model aims to re-engineer the Yamanaka factors, a particular set of proteins that can convert human skin cells into young-seeming stem cells.
Retro Biosciences thinks these proteins could be key to creating human organs and offering supplies of replacement cells.
This groundbreaking method is a giant leap toward the start-up's mission of extending human lifespan.
Model comparison
A custom-built model for biological research
The GPT-4b micro model is a bit different from Google's Nobel Prize-winning AlphaFold, which can predict protein shapes.
However, it is OpenAI's first-ever model designed specifically for biological research.
This difference highlights OpenAI's unique approach in its partnership with Retro Biosciences, and the potential of AI in furthering longevity science.
Future plans
Upcoming research on GPT-4b micro
OpenAI and Retro Biosciences have announced their intention to publish research on the GPT-4b micro model and its results. This forthcoming publication will provide further insights into the capabilities of this innovative AI model, and its potential contributions to longevity science.