What's the story

OpenAI, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) lab, has trained a new AI model known as GPT-4b micro in collaboration with Retro Biosciences.

The latter is a longevity science start-up that aims to extend human lifespan by 10 years.

The partnership has been in the works for about a year, MIT Technology Review reported. The main focus of this venture is to modify proteins called the Yamanaka factors.