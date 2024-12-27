Summarize Simplifying... In short To keep your toenails healthy, remember to clean and dry your feet daily, trim your nails straight across every few weeks, and wear breathable shoes to avoid damage.

Enhancing toenail health with five foot care practices

Dec 27, 2024

What's the story The health of your toenails is a crucial yet frequently neglected component of comprehensive foot care. Healthy toenails are more than just a cosmetic detail; they're a sign of good foot hygiene and health. This article explores five easy-to-follow foot care tips for maintaining healthy toenails and keeping your feet in tip-top shape.

Cleanliness

Keep your feet clean and dry

One of the most fundamental steps in preserving toenail health is keeping your feet clean and dry at all times. Daily washing your feet with soap and water eliminates dirt, bacteria, and dead skin cells that can build up and cause infections. After washing, it's crucial to dry your feet thoroughly, particularly between the toes. This helps prevent fungal infections like athlete's foot, which can impact toenail health.

Trimming

Trim toenails properly

Incorrect trimming of toenails can result in painful conditions like ingrown nails and infections. Ideally, you should cut your toenails straight across using clean, sharp nail clippers. Resist the urge to cut them too short or round the corners, as this can invite ingrown toenails. You should aim to trim your nails every two to three weeks to ensure healthy nails.

Footwear

Wear appropriate footwear

The type of footwear you choose greatly influences the health of your toenails. Tight or narrow shoes exert pressure on your toes, causing nail damage and even deformities. Choosing shoes with breathable material prevents the accumulation of moisture, an environment that favors fungal growth. And, wearing flip-flops in communal showers or at the pool can save you from catching infections that affect the health of your toenails.

Antifungal care

Use antifungal products when necessary

The moment you notice any indication of a fungal infection, such as a change in color or texture/thickening of the nail, you should immediately start using antifungal products. While over-the-counter antifungal creams or sprays can treat mild cases, severe infections may require prescription medication from a healthcare professional. Acting promptly stops the infection from spreading and ensures the overall health of your toenails.

Moisturizing

Moisturize your feet regularly

Finally, keeping the skin moisturized is crucial. Dry, cracked skin around the nails can hinder nail growth and lead to unhealthy nails. By applying a high-quality foot cream or lotion daily, you ensure the skin retains its elasticity and hydration, fostering a healthy environment for nail growth. Make sure to moisturize after bathing, as this is when your skin is most ready to soak up that hydration.