What's the story

DeepSeek R1, an innovative open-source AI model from a Chinese start-up, is making waves in the tech world. The company's app has just hit top spot on Apple's App Store in the US.

This groundbreaking model has been developed through "large-scale reinforcement learning (RL) without supervised fine-tuning (SFT) as a preliminary step," as revealed in a research paper by Chinese AI lab DeepSeek.

DeepSeek R1's training method consists of two key phases.