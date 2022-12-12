Lifestyle

Google Doodle: Celebrating Maria Telkes, the Sun Queen

Written by Sneha Das Dec 12, 2022, 12:16 pm 2 min read

Dr. Maria Telkes is one of the first pioneers of solar energy

Google Doodle today celebrates Hungarian-American scientist and biophysicist Dr. Maria Telkes, one of the first pioneers of solar energy. Popularly known as the Sun Queen, Dr. Telkes invented multiple solar power technologies and devices. She was the first to receive The Society of Women Engineers Achievement Award on December 12, 1952. Google is celebrating her contributions today on her 122nd birth anniversary.

Know about her early life and education

Dr. Telkes was born in Budapest, Hungary in 1900. She went to the Eotvos Lorand University, Budapest to study physical chemistry. Later, in 1920, she graduated with a BA and in 1924 completed her Ph.D. In 1925, she shifted to the United States and started working as a biophysicist. She joined the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) as a member of Solar Energy Committee.

Dr. Telkes helped the US government develop a solar distiller

During World War II, the US government approached Dr. Telkes to help develop a solar distiller to convert seawater into fresh water. The invention was used in the Pacific War by soldiers. Post-war, she returned to MIT and became an associate professor. Along with her colleagues, she tried establishing habitable solar-heated homes but were not successful as the design failed.

In 1948, Dr. Telkes created the Dover Sun House

In 1948, Dr. Telkes secured private funding from philanthropists. Through the funding, she created the Dover Sun House in partnership with an architect named Eleanor Raymond. After the success of the solar-heated home, the women featured in the media popularized the term solar energy among commoners. Dr. Telkes was commissioned by the Ford Foundation to create her solar oven design, still used today.

Dr. Telkes earned over 20 patents in her lifetime

Dr. Telkes also played a major role in researching solar energy at renowned institutions like the University of Delaware, New York University, and Princeton University. She has served as a consultant for several energy companies and has earned over 20 patents during her career. Her life was packed with innovation and success. "It's no wonder she's remembered as The Sun Queen," Google said.