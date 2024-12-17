Summarize Simplifying... In short New Tesla cars are reportedly experiencing self-driving computer failures after only a short distance of driving.

Brand-new Tesla cars are facing self-driving computer failures: Report

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:23 pm Dec 17, 2024

What's the story Tesla is facing problems with the self-driving computers of its latest cars, resulting in a surge of complaints and inundating the company's service centers, as per Electrek. The issue is associated with the latest iteration of Tesla's HW4, internally known as AI4.1. These computers are reportedly short-circuiting due to a possible issue with the low-voltage batteries, impacting the devices during rear-view camera calibration.

Computer failures impact multiple vehicle features

New Tesla owners have complained of the computer failing after driving just a few tens to hundreds of kilometers. The issue affects a number of features, including active safety systems, cameras, GPS, navigation, and range estimations. Insider sources describe the problem as "quite wide-ranging," affecting cars manufactured in the last few months with the new computer.

Tesla yet to issue service bulletin

Despite receiving several complaints, Tesla has not yet issued a service bulletin for this issue. The company is also instructing its service teams to downplay safety concerns to prevent fears about vehicle drivability. The issue comes just as Tesla is pushing to deliver a record number of vehicles by year-end, to avoid a decline in annual deliveries for the first time in a decade.

Potential violation of federal safety regulations

It is still not clear if Tesla has reported the issue to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The faulty rear-view camera violates federal safety regulations, which could make it a candidate for a recall. As of now, Tesla is looking at computer replacements and a software patch as temporary solutions. Service appointments are being pushed into next year due to the number of affected vehicles.