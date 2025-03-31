Samsung's new AI refrigerators can locate your misplaced phones
What's the story
Samsung Electronics recently unveiled a new line of AI-powered refrigerators, promising advanced features for its customers.
The bespoke refrigerator series now comes with a nine-inch home screen and voice recognition capabilities.
Interestingly, you can command the fridge to locate your misplaced phones by saying, "Hi Bixby, find my phone."
The upgraded assistant can recognize individual family members' voices and ring the right device.
Beyond phones
More than just phone-finding capabilities
The new AI-powered refrigerators from Samsung also let users control other home appliances.
Customers can activate home air conditioners or window blinds with simple voice commands.
Plus, the system even uses real-time weather data to make automatic adjustments for optimal comfort.
These features were highlighted at a recent event in Seoul where Samsung unveiled its latest home appliance line-up for the year.
Market strategy
Samsung's strategy for market leadership
Samsung hopes to keep its top spot in the market by adding cutting-edge AI capabilities to its lineup. Not just fridges, but also robot vacuum cleaners and washing machines.
The company wants to deliver a more connected and personalized experience across all its products.
Moon Jeong Seung, head of R&D team for Samsung's digital appliance business, said this would drive sales this year.