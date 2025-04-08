Drunk driver who mowed down 3 pedestrians is Congress worker
What's the story
In a tragic accident in Rajasthan's Jaipur, an inebriated man drove his car into nine people, killing three in the collision and leaving several others seriously injured.
The accused, Usman Khan, has now been identified as a member of the Congress party.
Following the incident, he was dismissed from the party district working committee, the party told reporters.
Reckless driving
Usman Khan's reckless driving and subsequent capture
Police said Khan's car had crashed into several vehicles. As he tried to run away, he crashed at three places.
Locals managed to catch him and turn him over to police but not before giving him a beating.
Eyewitnesses described the SUV as out of control as it sped through the narrow lanes of Nahargarh, knocking down several and damaging parked vehicles.
"Several people were flung from bikes, others were thrown off the road, and landed on pavements," said one.
Eyewitness accounts
Eyewitness accounts and details of the accident
Reports also claimed that the driver was speeding at 70-80km/h in the crowded area.
The victims have been identified as Mamta Kanwar (50), Awadhesh Pareek (37), and Virendra Singh.
Reacting to the incident, BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya alleged that Usman had deliberately caused the accident and demanded that he be hanged.
"I have full faith in my government...that this (victim's) family will get compensation, and at the same time, bulldozers will be used on those who have caused this accident."
Political response
Political reactions and calls for justice
He also claimed Usman is a worker of Congress MLA Amin Kagzi, and he is trying to save him.
"But we will not let him escape. We will ensure that he is hanged," the BJP MLA said.
Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has also demanded strict action against the accused and offered condolences to the families of the victims.