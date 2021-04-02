Indian National Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Friday said that she was self-isolating after being exposed to COVID-19. Her husband, Robert Vadra, has tested positive for the viral disease. Gandhi announced that she will be canceling her plans to lead election campaigns in the poll-bound states of Assam, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu on account of her self-isolation. Here are more details.

Quote 'Tested negative; doctors advised self-isolation'

In a video address, Gandhi said, "I have been exposed to the coronavirus. Although I tested negative yesterday, doctors have advised that I self-isolate for a few days. " "Unfortunately, I have to cancel the program that was scheduled for me for the Assam campaign today, for Tamil Nadu tomorrow, and Kerala the day after tomorrow," the Congress General Secretary said.

Quote 'Hope Congress is victorious'

"I would like to apologize to everybody for not being able to be there. I wish all the candidates that I was supposed to campaign for the very, very best in the election. I hope all of you do well and the Congress is victorious."

Twitter Post You can watch the video here

हाल में कोरोना संक्रमण के संपर्क में आने के चलते मुझे अपना असम दौरा रद्द करना पड़ रहा है। मेरी कल की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है मगर डॉक्टरों की सलाह पर मैं अगले कुछ दिनों तक आइसोलेशन में रहूँगी। इस असुविधा के लिए मैं आप सभी से क्षमाप्रार्थी हूँ। मैं कांग्रेस विजय की प्रार्थना करती हूँ pic.twitter.com/B1PlDyR8rc — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 2, 2021

Vadra Vadra tested positive; says he's asymptomatic

In a separate message on social media, Vadra confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had gone into isolation. He said he was asymptomatic, adding that everyone else at home had tested negative for the virus. "Fortunately, the kids have not been with us these days," he said, "Hopefully, we will all be back to normal life soon!"

Election Gandhi had to address 3 rallies in Assam today