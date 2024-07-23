He is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of Jan Ki Baat

BJP appoints journalist Pradeep Bhandari as party's national spokesperson

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party had appointed Pradeep Bhandari as a national spokesperson of the party. Bhandari has worked as a journalist for many channels and has conducted numerous surveys during assembly and general elections. Currently, he is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of Jan Ki Baat, a TV program that predicts elections through opinion and exit polls.

According to the BJP's website, there are a total of 30 national spokespersons, excluding Bhandari. Anil Baluni is the Chief Spokesperson and Media In-Charge, while Sanjay Mayukh is the Media Co-Incharge. Other national spokespersons of the BJP are Sambit Patra, Shehzad Poonawalla, Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Anil Antony, RP Singh, and Sayed Shahnawaz Hussain, among others.