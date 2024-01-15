Mayawati announces BSP to contest Lok Sabha elections solo

Mayawati has left the door open for possible post-poll alliance

Mayawati, the leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), has declared that her party will contest solo in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, without forming any pre-poll alliances. However, she did leave the door open for a possible post-poll alliance. Mayawati justified her decision by citing past experiences, which demonstrated that forming alliances has not been advantageous for the BSP.

BSP's losses in previous alliances

According to Mayawati, the BSP has consistently faced more losses than gains when allying with other parties in Uttar Pradesh. She stated, "The BSP had to bear more loss than gain by getting into alliances in UP as its votes clearly get transferred to the alliance partner, but the reverse never happens." In previous state and Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the party has formed alliances with both the Samajwadi Party and the Congress.

BSP's strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

By choosing to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections independently, Mayawati hopes to fortify her party's position and prevent vote transfers to potential alliance partners. By keeping a post-poll alliance option on the table, the BSP chief retains strategic flexibility while concentrating on maximizing her party's electoral success. This could potentially create new political dynamics in Uttar Pradesh and beyond during the 2024 elections.