5 amazing benefits of camphor

Written by Sneha Das Jan 31, 2022

Camphor is safe to use and has various medicinal properties.

Camphor is a white translucent solid that has a powerful nose-tingling aroma. Camphor oil is extracted from the wood of camphor trees which is then processed through steam distillation. Made of an organic compound called terpene, camphor is mostly used in lotions, creams, and ointments. It can treat various skin conditions, chest congestion and also improve respiratory function. Here are some benefits of camphor.

#1 Helps to relieve pain and swelling

Camphor acts as a counter-irritant when applied to the skin and is therefore great for healing pain and inflammation. It relieves pain, inflammation, and redness by leading to numbness on the skin's sensory nerve endings. According to a study, a spray with menthol, camphor, and essential oils relieves mild to moderate pain. You can use some camphor ointment or spray on the affected area.

#2 Helps to promote hair growth

You can experience hair loss due to a number of reasons ranging from an incorrect hair care routine, chemical treatments, to unhealthy food choices. However, you can use some camphor oil on your hair to counter the problem, boost hair growth and stimulate blood flow. Mix camphor oil with your regular hair oil and apply it to the scalp. Leave overnight if possible.

#3 Prevents skin irritation and rashes

Camphor is extremely good for your skin health due to its antifungal and antibacterial properties. Lotions and gels infused with camphor help to relieve skin problems like redness, irritation, rashes, and itchiness. It also boosts the production of collagen and elastin in the skin. You can dissolve camphor oil in water or simply apply a camphor cream on the affected areas once daily.

#4 Helps to treat cold and cough

Cold and cough are quite common as the weather changes. However, camphor helps to relieve cold and cough and also acts as a throat decongestant. Various vapor rubs and decongestants are made using camphor and menthol that help to treat cold and cough. You can rub the camphor-infused vapor rub on your chest, feet, back, and around your nostrils before going to sleep.

#5 Can be used to treat arthritis

Using camphor is one of the best remedies available for people suffering from arthritis which causes inflammation of one or more joints. Products made using camphor can help reduce pain and swelling caused by arthritis. Camphor helps to reduce inflammation by boosting blood circulation. Its soothing smell and hot and cold sensations also distract you from the pain and help you relax.