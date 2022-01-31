Lifestyle

7 ways to adopt the habit of clean eating

7 ways to adopt the habit of clean eating

Written by Varnika Sharma Expert opinion by Dr Akanksha Saxena Jan 31, 2022, 06:27 pm 3 min read

Clean eating simply involves choosing minimally processed and fresh foods.

"Eating clean" is the latest buzzword among health-conscious people. But what does it exactly mean? Eating clean encourages a person to take more whole foods like vegetables, lean proteins, healthy fats, whole grains, and fruits. It also limits highly processed food items like sugary sweets, packaged foods, and snacks. So let us find some ways to get started.

Context Here is what our expert says

Clean eating is a concept derived from the blue zones of the world.

Blue zones are five regions in the world where people live longer and healthier lives.

A uniform finding in these areas has been that of the diet taken by the citizens.

Diet in blue zones avoids processed food and has high amounts of whole grains, fresh fruits and fresh vegetables.

#1, 2 Go for fresh foods; consume more whole grains

1. The prime idea of eating clean is to opt for foods that are close to their natural form, which means going for fresh foods instead of packaged food items. This will help you cut back on consuming excessive calories. 2. Consume more whole grains like barley and oatmeal instead of white rice or pasta. A rich whole-grain diet keeps your heart healthy.

#3 Fill up your plate with fruits and vegetables

3. Fruits and vegetables are the primary foods of clean eating. However, if for some reason you are unable to gain access to fresh produce, canned foods are just as good. However, check the label to ensure there is no added sugar and salt. Consume around five to nine servings of fruits and vegetables every day, depending on your calorie requirement and workout levels.

#4, 5 Ditch artificial ingredients; drink more water

4. Food items or ingredients that are artificially created should be avoided. This includes preservatives, food dyes, sweeteners, etc. While grocery shopping, read the food labels and avoid items that are prepared from chemical reactions such as diet sodas. 5. Drink plenty of water every day. Replace sugary drinks with low-calorie drinks like herbal tea and lemon water to feel fuller.

#6 Cutback on alcohol and caffeine

6. If you are not able to completely eliminate alcohol and caffeine, fret not. Several clean eaters drink caffeine and alcohol in moderation. Healthcare experts say that one should not go beyond 400 milligrams of caffeine. For alcohol, skip the additional sweet mixers. Notably, one serving of alcohol for women and two servings for men is moderate enough to consume.

#7 Include some protein, carbohydrate and fat in every meal

7. Clean eating encourages the intake of proteins, healthy carbohydrates, and fats in every meal you eat. Proteins help in strengthening your muscles and keep you full for a good number of hours. Healthy carbohydrate-rich foods like sweet potatoes provide energy and fuel your kidneys, brain, and heart. Lastly, fats help in absorbing all the essential vitamins in the body.