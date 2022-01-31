Lifestyle

5 things to do in Turks and Caicos

Written by Sneha Das Jan 31, 2022, 06:07 pm 3 min read

The Turks and Caicos is an absolute delight for adventure enthusiasts.

If you are someone who loves sand, beaches, and sunsets, then the Turks and Caicos Islands must be on your bucket list. Located in the Tropical Atlantic Ocean between the Bahamas and the island of Hispaniola, the place is an archipelago of 40 coral islands filled with amazing water sports and interesting tourist attractions. Here are five things to do when here.

How to reach the Turks and Caicos?

You can take a flight to the Providenciales International Airport and then hire a taxi or cab to reach the Turks and Caicos Islands. You can also book a cruise ship and reach Grand Turk which is the capital of the Turks and Caicos.

#1 Try snorkeling in the Grand Turk

When you are in the Turks and Caicos, you must explore the underwater life here and witness the world's third-largest barrier reef. Visit the Grand Turk and try your hands at snorkeling to discover the intricate and colorful coral caves as you dive through the crystal-clear waters. You can spot vast species of marine life including reef sharks, tuna, lobsters, stingrays, barracuda, and bonefish.

#2 Witness the stunning sunset at Grace Bay Beach

Witnessing the amazing sunsets is one of the best things to do in the Turks and Caicos Islands. Located on the Northern shores of Providenciales, Grace Bay Beach is the ideal place to witness the golden sun setting over the crystal-clear waters of the sea. The beach with soft sand stretches over 12 miles. When here, you can also enjoy swimming and snorkeling.

#3 Enjoy horseback riding at Long Bay Beach

Horseback riding is another activity to try when you are in the Turks and Caicos. Visit the premier and beautiful Long Bay Beach to try some horseback riding at the shallow turquoise-hued waters of the beach. There are several ponies and horses on the beach for you to get on a fun one-hour ride. Also, the ponies are friendly and well-maintained.

#4 Spot whales on Salt Cay

If you visit the Turks and Caicos between the months of January and April, then make sure to stop by the southern island of Salt Cay to watch the majestic whales. You can either stand on cliffs and keep your eyes fixed toward the Turks head passage or take a whale-spotting boat to watch giant whales splashing their tails and fins in the waters.

#5 Enjoy the weekly fish fry at Bight Park

If you are a foodie, you cannot miss the Thursday night fish fry at Bight Park which is located close to Grace Bay. This local event will introduce you to the culture of the place as you sample some fresh and delicious fish. You can try lip-smacking conch meals, dried fish, barbequed fish, and crab rice along with some live music and dance.