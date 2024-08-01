Anne Hathaway to star in film adaptation of novel 'Yesteryear'
Amazon MGM Studios has won the auction for the rights to adapt Caro Claire Burke's upcoming novel Yesteryear into a film, reported Deadline. The studio is nearing the end of negotiations, with the film deal estimated at around $450,000 against $2M. Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway will not only headline the project but is also attached to it as a producer.
'Yesteryear' plot revealed: Secrets of a woman's 'perfect' life
The novel Yesteryear revolves around Natalie, a woman who lives a seemingly perfect life with her cowboy husband and six children in a picturesque farmhouse. However, behind the scenes, her life is not as it seems to her 8M followers. Unseen nannies and producers assist Natalie, while her kitchen houses industrial-grade appliances and her husband is akin to a "Republican Kennedy."
'Yesteryear' takes an unexpected turn when the protagonist 'time-travels'
The story of Yesteryear takes a surprising turn when Natalie wakes up in 1805, living a life that mirrors her own but with stark differences. Instead of curating Instagram photos, she is expected to perform hard labor. As Natalie grapples with the reality of her situation - whether she's part of a reality show, time-traveling, or undergoing divine testing - things get more complicated when she becomes pregnant with her new "husband's" child.