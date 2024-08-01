In short Simplifying... In short Anne Hathaway is set to star in the film adaptation of the novel 'Yesteryear'.

What's the story Amazon MGM Studios has won the auction for the rights to adapt Caro Claire Burke's upcoming novel Yesteryear into a film, reported Deadline. The studio is nearing the end of negotiations, with the film deal estimated at around $450,000 against $2M. Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway will not only headline the project but is also attached to it as a producer.

'Yesteryear' plot revealed: Secrets of a woman's 'perfect' life

The novel Yesteryear revolves around Natalie, a woman who lives a seemingly perfect life with her cowboy husband and six children in a picturesque farmhouse. However, behind the scenes, her life is not as it seems to her 8M followers. Unseen nannies and producers assist Natalie, while her kitchen houses industrial-grade appliances and her husband is akin to a "Republican Kennedy."

'Yesteryear' takes an unexpected turn when the protagonist 'time-travels'

The story of Yesteryear takes a surprising turn when Natalie wakes up in 1805, living a life that mirrors her own but with stark differences. Instead of curating Instagram photos, she is expected to perform hard labor. As Natalie grapples with the reality of her situation - whether she's part of a reality show, time-traveling, or undergoing divine testing - things get more complicated when she becomes pregnant with her new "husband's" child.