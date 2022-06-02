Lifestyle

Leave The Office Early Day: Here's why it matters

Written by Sneha Das Jun 02, 2022, 09:52 am 2 min read

Letting your employees leave early once in a while can lead to increased productivity.

Observed on June 2 annually, the National Leave the Office Early Day was established in 2004 by Laura Stack, a specialist in employee productivity. The day aims to reiterate the fact that you should work to live and not live to work. The day demonstrates how making small adjustments in approaching work can increase our productivity without spending extra hours in the office.

Productivity Leaving office early once in a while increases productivity

Prolonged work can cause burnout and fatigue among employees in a typical working week and make them less productive. Allowing them to leave early once in a while will keep them happy and also increase their productivity. Since the pandemic, hybrid and remote work have caught on and employers should provide such resources to their workers to let them work outside the office.

Work-life balance Leads to greater work-life balance

Work-life balance is a huge factor for many of us when considering staying at a job. But unfortunately, several employers don't give it a thought and are insensitive toward their employees struggling to balance both. Long work hours along with the added stress of commute saps their energy. Leaving the office early once in a while can help them restore their work-life balance.

Mental health Prevents burnout and protects your mental health

Nothing is more important than a person's mental health and happiness. If an employee is healthy and happy both mentally and physically, he will perform better at work. Overworked employees often suffer from anxiety, stress, insomnia, and depression. According to WHO, 74% of UK adults experienced mental stress. An early finish prevents burnout and encourages the employee to take a break and unwind.

Me-time Gives employees the opportunity to spend some me-time

"All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy." If you are always working without spending quality time on yourself, you will eventually get bored of the routine. When you leave work early, you can use that time to pamper yourself, play a sport, meet up with friends or simply read a book. All these things are extremely important to help you rejuvenate.