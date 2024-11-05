Summarize Simplifying... In short A Canadian police officer has been suspended for attending a Khalistani protest outside a Hindu temple, which escalated into violence.

Sohi was filmed holding a Khalistan flag

Canada cop suspended for attending Khalistani protest outside Hindu temple

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:11 am Nov 05, 202409:11 am

What's the story A Canadian police officer has been suspended after he participated in a pro-Khalistan protest outside a Hindu temple in Brampton. The officer, Sergeant Harinder Sohi of the Peel Regional Police, was suspended, confirmed Media Relations Officer Richard Chin under the Community Safety and Policing Act. Sohi was filmed holding a Khalistan flag as others raised anti-India slogans during the protest at the Hindu Sabha Mandir temple.

Ongoing probe

Investigation underway into police officer's protest participation

"We are investigating the circumstances in totality depicted in the video and are unable to provide further information until this investigation is complete," Chin said. The Peel Regional Police had bolstered its presence at the temple to keep the peace during the protest, which subsequently resulted in clashes between pro-Khalistan demonstrators and those carrying India's national flag.

Protest clashes

Violence erupts at Hindu temple in Brampton

Videos on social media showed fistfights and people hitting each other with poles on the temple grounds. The violence later spread to Mississauga, where Peel Regional Police made three arrests. The arrested were charged with offenses, including assault with a weapon and assaulting a police officer.

Political response

Indian and Canadian leaders condemn temple violence

The incident has attracted ire from political leaders on both sides of the border. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the "deliberate attack" on the temple and demanded accountability from the Canadian government. "Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve," he said. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau also condemned the violence, while MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged Canada to protect places of worship from such attacks and prosecute those responsible for violence.