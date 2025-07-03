Scarlett Johansson's 5 best sci-fi roles you can't miss

Scarlett Johansson has left a remarkable mark in the realm of sci-fi films. Her parts commonly delve into heady themes and highlight her caliber as an actor. From futuristic storylines to mind-bending stories, Johansson's performances have left moviegoers amazed across the globe. Today, we look at five must-watch sci-fi movies of Johansson, each giving a stunning insight into the genre and her craft.

Drive 1 'The Island' - A futuristic escape In The Island, Johansson pairs up with Ewan McGregor in a dystopian future where humans are cloned to harvest organs. The film delves into the ideas of identity and freedom when the protagonists find out what they're really for and try to run from their captivity. Released in 2005, this one mixes action with intriguing questions about the future of humanity.

Drive 2 'Lucy' - Unlocking human potential Released in 2014, Lucy starred Johansson as a woman who gains extraordinary mental abilities after being exposed to a synthetic drug. Directed by Luc Besson, the movie explores the concept of unlocking human potential beyond its limits. With intense action sequences and philosophical undertones, Lucy makes for an intriguing exploration into what it means to be human.

Drive 3 'Under the Skin' - An alien perspective In Under the Skin, Johansson plays an alien creature masquerading as a human woman, who hunts unsuspecting men across Scotland. The film gives a unique take on humanity through an outsider's eyes, questioning the very nature of empathy and existence. Released in 2013, this visually beautiful film is known for its haunting ambience and minimalist storytelling.

Drive 4 'Ghost in the Shell' - Cybernetic future Based on the popular Japanese manga series, Ghost in the Shell stars Johansson as Major Mira Killian, a cyber-enhanced soldier assigned to take down dangerous criminals. Set in a tech-advanced future where humans can augment themselves with cybernetic enhancements, this 2017 film delves into identity and consciousness amid the stunning visual effects.