Other notable sales included the final movie poster artwork for Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home and concept art for the 1982 Blade Runner movie poster, which sold for $1,06,250 and $100K respectively.

'Star Wars' auction: $1.55M for Starfighter, Leia's bikini brings $175K

By Tanvi Gupta 05:20 pm Jul 27, 202405:20 pm

What's the story A miniature model of a Y-Wing Starfighter from the classic Star Wars: A New Hope film was sold for a staggering $1.55M at Heritage's July Entertainment Auction on Friday. The model, one of only two "hero" Y-Wing filming miniatures, was used in close-ups during the 1977 film. The character Gold Leader piloted this particular starfighter, playing a pivotal role in assisting Luke Skywalker to obliterate the Death Star.

Y-Wing starfighter model: A product of creative collaboration

The Y-Wing miniature was a creation of the Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) visual effects team, based on a design by Colin Cantwell and a rough description from George Lucas. According to the auction description, Lucas aimed to create distinct shapes for the spaceships so audiences could easily distinguish between "good" and "bad" characters. This unique design approach contributed significantly to the iconic status of Star Wars spacecraft.

Princess Leia's gold bikini costume fetched $175K

Another highlight of the auction was the iconic gold bikini costume worn by Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) in Jabba the Hutt's scenes from 1983's Return of the Jedi. The seven-piece ensemble, which originated from ILM chief sculptor Richard Miller's collection, sold for $175K. The costume included a bikini brassiere, bikini plates, hip rings, an armlet, and a bracelet. This iconic outfit further underscored the enduring appeal of Star Wars memorabilia among collectors.

Sci-fi movie poster artwork and props garnered high bids

The auction also saw the sale of the final movie poster artwork for Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home by Bob Peak, which fetched $1,06,250. This 1986 sci-fi film was directed by Leonard Nimoy, who also portrayed Spock in the movie. Additionally, John Alvin's concept art for his 1982 Blade Runner movie poster sold for $100K. Meanwhile, Marvel enthusiasts were not left out as a Thor hammer used in filming MCU's Thor: The Dark World was auctioned off for $81,250.