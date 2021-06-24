Kala Nidhi-2021, a fundraiser concert for pandemic-hit musicians, begins Friday

Bengaluru South MP BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday announced Kala Nidhi-2021, a fundraiser concert for arts by artists on social media platforms from June 25 to June 27. Kala Nidhi-2021 will see top artists from the country deliver free online concerts for open viewing of the public, the MP said in a statement.

Performance

He also said that the event is supported by state Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Ashwath Narayan, while all the concerts and line-ups have been curated by noted singer Vijay Prakash. The musical performances will be streamed on the Facebook pages of Surya, Vijay Prakash, and ShaaleDotCom on the evenings of June 25 to June 27.

Musicians

Kala Nidhi will culminate in an exclusive performance by one of the country's leading singers, Sonu Nigam, on June 27. Other artists who will perform in the fundraiser concert include Vijay Prakash, Arjun Janya, Gurukiran, Rajesh Krishnan, Raghu Dixit, Arun Kumar, and Anuradha Bhat. Some of the country's top classical musicians will also perform during the event.

Platform

The famous classical musicians include Vidyabhushana, Puttur Narasimha Nayak, and Anoor Anantha Krishna Sharma. "Kala Nidhi-2021 is a platform where artists have come together to support the livelihoods of their fellow performance artists by delivering musical performances. Kala Nidhi-2021 also promises to provide a fillip to the artists' community and uplift the spirits of citizens during this difficult time," Surya said.