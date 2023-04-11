Lifestyle

Tips for managing excessive sweating during summer

While the summer season can be a time for fun, it also brings with it the uncomfortable phenomenon of excessive sweating. The good news is that there are many simple and effective ways to manage it. From choosing the right fabrics to wear to staying hydrated and practicing cleanliness, these tips can help you stay cool, comfortable, and confident during the summer months.

Avoid these foods and drinks that make you sweat

Did you know that your choice of food and drink could make sweating worse? Alcohol and caffeine are known to stimulate the production of adrenaline in your body, which in turn can make you sweat more heavily. Spicy foods can also act as a trigger for sweating. So, to control it, limit your liquor and caffeine intake and opt for milder foods.

Wear breathable clothing to stay comfortable

First, try to keep yourself cool. One way to do this is by wearing breathable clothing made from lightweight fabrics that promote airflow. Fabrics like cotton and linen are ideal for keeping you cool and comfortable, while fabrics like polyester and nylon should be avoided. Allow your feet to breathe as well. Opt for open-toed shoes or sandals and avoid wearing thick socks.

Stay dry all day long with antiperspirant

Applying antiperspirant at night can be a game-changer. It contains an ingredient that forms a plug in the sweat glands, which helps to reduce sweating. Applying antiperspirant at night allows the product to fully absorb and begin working before the day even begins, resulting in decreased sweating. If you are worried about body odor, here are some tips to always smell good in summer.

Try these creative ways to beat the heat

Place a bowl of ice in front of a fan to circulate cold air around your room and draw your curtains and blinds during the day to keep the sun from overheating your space. If you are outside, seek out shady spots to avoid direct sunlight. You can also keep your moisturizers in the fridge for a cooling effect when you apply them.

Try applying witch hazel or apple cider vinegar

Witch hazel is a topical astringent that can help block sweat ducts and reduce moisture, making it effective for use on hands and feet. On the other hand, apple cider vinegar can be applied to clean, dry armpits in the evening to help control sweating throughout the night. When combined with antiperspirants, these remedies can provide a powerful defense against unwanted sweat.