Retinol, hyaluronic acid, and salicylic acid: Know the difference

Apr 11, 2023

These three skincare items are powerhouse ingredients

Picking the right skincare ingredients will only help you identify the skin concerns that may be bothersome to you but also improve your skin health and texture in the long run. Hyaluronic acid, retinol, and salicylic acid are some skincare ingredients that you can choose according to your skin type to treat various issues. Here's the difference between the three ingredients.

What is retinol and how to use it

Also called vitamin A, retinol is often used in creams and serums to treat acne and aging issues like wrinkles and fine lines. Retinol helps boost the production of skin cells, increases collagen production, unclogs pores, and exfoliates your skin. Regular use significantly reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. You can apply retinol after using a cleanser and before using your moisturizer.

What is hyaluronic acid and how to use it

Hyaluronic acid is a highly beneficial skincare ingredient that also reduces wrinkles and fine lines and makes your skin firm. It increases the skin's water content making it plump, hydrated, and nourished. Hyaluronic acid-based serums have a lightweight and watery texture. Use it after cleansing while your skin is still damp and follow it up with a moisturizer to seal in the hydration.

What is salicylic acid and how to use it

Derived from willow bark, salicylic acid goes deeper into your skin to treat acne, dark spots, blackheads, and whiteheads. It has anti-inflammatory properties and also helps with red inflamed pustules and pimples while removing dead skin cells. It soothes sunburns, makes your skin brighter, and gives you an even complexion. You should use it once a week after proper cleansing before using other products.

How to use the three ingredients together

Hyaluronic and salicylic acids are two different ingredients that can be combined together to give you healthier and hydrated skin. Salicylic acid can be drying for the skin since it absorbs excess oil. Using hyaluronic acid with or before it can help bring water back to your skin and keep it hydrated. Retinol is an anti-aging ingredient that can be mixed with hyaluronic acid.

Words of caution

If you are pregnant or nursing, avoid using retinol. Those with sensitive skin would benefit from anti-aging products with alternative ingredients. Although using salicylic acid and retinol together is safe, it can cause dry skin. Exfoliate with salicylic acid, then apply retinol, which will penetrate the skin more effectively. If you're undergoing radiation therapy or have scleroderma, don't apply hyaluronic acid to your skin.