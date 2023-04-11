Lifestyle

National Pet Day: Expert shares how pets boost mental health

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 11, 2023, 11:21 am 3 min read

Pets can 'pawsitively' impact our mental health

Having pets around is cathartic for several reasons big and small. Even recent studies have revealed that they play a significant role in harnessing our mental health. As the US celebrates National Pet Day on April 11, we got in touch with Dr. Shantanu Kalambi, chief veterinary officer at Supertails.com, who shared five ways these furballs spread 'pawsitive' vibes around.

Decreases your stress

Imagine coming home after a bad day at work and your furry friend hops on you for a cuddle. Wholesome much, right? Dr. Kalambi says that communicating with pets can help reduce stress levels in humans. "Pets can offer a sense of calm and relaxation, and the act of petting them can release endorphins that help reduce stress," he adds.

Reduces your anxiety and depression

Anxiety and depression today have become the most common mental disorders that affect millions around the world. However, Dr. Kalambi tells us that pets can offer unconditional love and companionship, decreasing the feelings/symptoms of these conditions. "Studies have shown that interacting with pets can increase levels of dopamine and serotonin, both of which are neurotransmitters that regulate mood and feelings of happiness," he reveals.

Increases networking and socialization

Our 'pawesome' friends can also help us connect with like-minded people. Even Dr. Kalambi believes so as he says that having a pet can reduce the feelings of loneliness in pet parents. "Walking a dog or taking them to a pet-friendly park can help individuals meet other pet owners and start conversations," explained the chief veterinary officer to NewsBytes.

Improves your mood and self-esteem

Dr. Kalambi states that having a pet around can improve both mood and self-esteem by leaps and bounds. "Caring for a pet can offer a sense of purpose and responsibility, and the bond between pet and owner can create feelings of love and happiness," he says. Well, we think it's reason enough to adopt, not shop and bring a pet home.

Enhances your physical health

There's probably no better friend than a pet who can help you achieve your fitness goals. And that's not only us saying this but also Dr. Kalambi who believes that owning a pet can foster one's physical health too. "Walking a dog or playing with a pet can provide regular exercise, which can improve cardiovascular health and reduce the risk of obesity," he mentions.

Offers a sense of security

In today's time, it's easy to fall prey to vulnerability, instability, and fear. However, if you have a pet, your worries can take a backseat. "A pet at home can make individuals feel less vulnerable and provide a source of emotional support during stressful times﻿. People with PTSD can especially benefit from the calming presence of a service animal," concludes Dr. Kalambi.