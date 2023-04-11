Lifestyle

Correct your body posture with these yoga asanas

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 11, 2023, 10:18 am 2 min read

These yoga poses are effective and easy to do

A sedentary lifestyle can pose a lot of problems when it comes to body posture. And once it does, it can lead you to experience a hunch back, sway back, or neck hump, affecting your daily functioning and appearance. However, you can prevent this by indulging in a few effective yoga asanas that are a godsend for posture correction. Here are five of them.

Tadasana

Begin by standing with your feet slightly apart, interlocking your fingers, and turning the wrists outward. Now inhale, raise your arms over your head, lift your heels, and stretch your back as much as possible. Hold for 10 seconds and then exhale, bringing down your heels and releasing the interlocking fingers. This yoga pose engages the entire body and stretches it to relieve stiffness.

Vrikshasana

Begin by standing straight and slowly raising your right foot. Place its sole on your lower left inner thigh. Bring both your arms up in the air and then bring them down toward your chest, joining your palms. Focus your gaze straight ahead or on the floor. You can hold this position for a minute and then repeat it with the other leg.

Uttanasana

Stand with your feet hip-wide apart. Now as you raise your arms above your head, slowly hinge forward from the hips and let your knees bend slightly. Bring your palms to the floor or alternatively grab opposite elbows. The scale-down version is to let your arms hang loosely by your side. Hold the pose for about three deep breaths.

Bhujangasana

Lie down on the floor with your face down. Place your palms next to your shoulders. The next step is to slowly inhale as you stretch your legs and then lift your upper body. Ensure that your toes and pubis form a straight line and touch the floor. Hold this pose for 30 seconds. This can help you get rid of a neck hump.

Virabhadrasana

Standing with your left leg back and its toes pointing outward, raise your right arm forward and left arm backward. Ensure that they are parallel. Now bend your right knee until it's directly over your ankle. Balance your body, elongate your spine, broaden your chest, and focus on the fingers of your right arm. Maintain this pose for about one minute and then relax.