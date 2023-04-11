Lifestyle

Check out the benefits of papaya for hair and skin

Written by Sneha Das Apr 11, 2023, 10:00 am 2 min read

Papaya is great for your hair and skin health

Apart from being a delicious fruit, papaya is rich in vitamins A, B, and C and proteolytic enzymes like chymopapain that exhibit antiviral, antibacterial, and antifungal properties. While consumption of this fruit is great for your overall health, it is also good for your hair and skin health. Here is how papaya can amp up your hair care and skincare experience.

Eliminates wrinkles

Packed with essential antioxidants like lycopene and vitamin C, papaya can help reduce signs of aging like wrinkles and fine lines and promote skin elasticity. It also neutralizes free radicals and makes the skin firm and youthful. Mix chopped ripe papaya with milk and honey. Apply this paste all over your face and neck. Wash off after 15-20 minutes with normal water.

Prevents acne

The proteolytic enzyme papain and chymopapain present in papaya help reduce inflammation and acne by eliminating dead skin cells that can clog your pores. The papain in papaya helps remove damaged keratin that builds up on the skin and causes tiny bumps. The vitamin A in these fruits also helps to treat acne﻿. Apply raw papaya juice to the acne-affected areas to soothe soreness.

Reduces dark circles and treats tan

Known to be a natural bleaching agent, green papaya helps to get rid of skin discoloration. The vitamins A, C, and magnesium in it help eliminate dark circles and give your skin a natural radiance. It also helps reduce your tan, lightening your complexion. Mix mashed raw papaya with grated cucumber and apply it to your dark circles. Wash off after 10 minutes.

Conditions your hair

The vitamin A in papaya helps your scalp produce sebum which nourishes, hydrates, and protects your mane. This healthy fruit stimulates the production of collagen, repairs damage, and strengthens your hair. Mix mashed ripe papaya with honey and coconut oil. Apply this mask all over damp hair. Let it sit for 30-40 minutes and rinse off with a mild shampoo and conditioner.

Treats dandruff

Loaded with antifungal and antimicrobial properties, papaya helps you deal with dandruff problems and gives you a clean and healthy scalp. It hydrates your scalp and reduces dryness, itchiness and flakiness. Apart from this, the enzymes in papaya reduce split ends, hair loss, and breakage. Blend together chopped raw papaya and yogurt. Apply it to your hair and wash it off after 30 minutes.