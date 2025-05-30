Instagram finally lets you share photos without cropping them
What's the story
Instagram has introduced support for 3:4 aspect ratio photos, aligning with the default settings of most smartphone cameras.
This change allows users to upload images without cropping, preserving the original composition.
The update was revealed by Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, in a post on Threads.
He said that when you upload a photo with this ratio, it will appear just as you shot it.
Mosseri also noted that "almost every phone camera defaults to" this format.
User experience
New feature enhances photo uploads on Instagram
The new feature improves the user experience for photo uploads on Instagram.
Previously, users could post images with a rectangular aspect ratio of 4:5.
But now, with the addition of 3:4 support, photos won't be cropped at the ends anymore.
This change is applicable to both single-photo uploads and carousels, offering more flexibility in content presentation.
Design evolution
Instagram's profile grids also transitioned to rectangles
Instagram's shift to the 3:4 aspect ratio is part of a broader trend in social media platforms prioritizing vertical content.
The update comes after Instagram's decision in January to change profile grids from squares to rectangles.
At the time, Mosseri had explained the move by saying that "most of what's uploaded, both photos and videos, are vertical in their orientation."