What's the story

Instagram has introduced support for 3:4 aspect ratio photos, aligning with the default settings of most smartphone cameras.

This change allows users to upload images without cropping, preserving the original composition.

The update was revealed by Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, in a post on Threads.

He said that when you upload a photo with this ratio, it will appear just as you shot it.

Mosseri also noted that "almost every phone camera defaults to" this format.