Gemini can now watch and summarize Drive videos for you
What's the story
Google is enhancing its Gemini feature in Drive, allowing it to process and summarize videos stored in the cloud.
The new capability aims to save users from the hassle of watching long meeting recordings, training sessions, product demos, or user research videos.
Instead of manually scrubbing through timelines or re-watching entire files, users can now ask Gemini for quick summaries of the video content.
Feature details
Video summarization and information retrieval
The new feature highlights the main points and key takeaways from the videos.
It also lets users ask specific questions about a video's content, helping them find particular information.
Currently, it is available only for users with the English language set.
Also, it will be enabled by default and cannot be disabled by admins or end-users if they have one of the eligible Gemini subscriptions.
Usage guide
How to use the feature?
To use the new feature, users have to open a video and tap on the Gemini icon in the top-right corner.
This will launch a side panel with options like "Summary of this content," "Outline the key takeaways," and "List action items."
Users can also ask specific questions about the video, such as its highlights or other details they want to know.
Feature expansion
Compatibility and future updates
The video analysis feature for Gemini in Drive is available for Google One AI Premium (now AI Pro and above) users.
It will be rolled out over the coming weeks to Workspace customers such as Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus, and customers with the Gemini Education or Gemini Education Premium add-on.
However, the feature isn't yet available for the Gemini app, leaving users with the option to only upload images and other documents at the moment.