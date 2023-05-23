Business

Sensex closes at 61,981 points, Nifty settles below 18,350

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 23, 2023, 03:53 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.54% to end at 9,286 points

On Tuesday, major indices of the stock market ended flat with the Sensex settling at 61,981.79 points and the Nifty closing at 18,348 points. The broader market indices were also flat, but the midcap stocks showed bullish signals as the Nifty Midcap 50 soared 50.25 points, or 0.54%, to 9,286.15 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Tuesday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

On Tuesday, NIFTY METAL, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY AUTO emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 2.53%, 1.11%, and 0.66%, respectively. Furthermore, Adani Enterprises, Divis Labs, and Bajaj Finserv emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 13.22%, 3.7%, and 1.72%, respectively. Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals, and Grasim emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 1.26%, 1.19%, and 1.19%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

Coming to the Asian markets, the Hang Seng on Tuesday slipped 246.92 points, or 1.27%, to 19,431.25 points while the Nikkei rose 129.05 points, or 0.42%, to 30,957.77 points. In the US market, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, gaining 0.5% to 12,720.78 points.

INR goes up 0.04% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) gained against the US Dollar, rising 0.04% to Rs. 82.8 in forex trade on Tuesday. The gold and silver futures prices finished in red. While the gold futures dropped to Rs. 59,790, silver futures tumbled to settle at Rs. 71,243. Crude oil futures slipped 0.48% to $72.32 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai remain unchanged

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter, and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter, while petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is selling at $27,283.33, which is up by 1.54% from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is up by 2.03% and is trading at $1,856.38. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (flat), $313.49 (1.53% up), and $0.3697 (0.06% down), respectively. Up 0.81% from yesterday, Dogecoin is now trading at $0.07313.