Sensex climbs 234 points, Nifty settles above 18,300 mark

Written by Akash Pandey May 22, 2023, 04:03 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.65% to end at 9,235 points

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.38% to 61,963.68 points while the Nifty climbed 0.61% to 18,314.4 points. While the broader market traded near the flat line, the midcap indices witnessed a bullish run with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.65% to 9,235.9 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Monday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Monday were NIFTY METAL, NIFTY IT, and NIFTY PHARMA, which rose 3.1%, 2.43%, and 0.98%, respectively. On the other hand, the top-gaining stocks were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Divis Labs, adding 19.58%, 6.38%, and 4.99%, respectively. Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, and Eicher Motors lead the negative pack, plummeting 0.84%, 0.79%, and 0.75%, respectively.

Take a sneak peek at the global markets

Moving on to Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 0.39% to 3,296.47 points, while the Nikkei too plunged 0.9% to 31,086.82 points. However, the Hang Seng Index climbed 1.16% to 19,678.17 points. In the US market, NASDAQ shed 0.24%, to 12,657.9 points.

INR goes down 0.18% against the US Dollar

On Monday, the Indian Rupee (INR) declined 0.18% against the US Dollar to end at Rs. 82.82 in the forex trade. Meanwhile, the gold and silver futures prices traded flat. While the gold price settled at Rs. 60,367, the cost of silver ended at Rs. 73,173. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 0.34% to settle at $71.83 per barrel.

Fuel prices remained unchanged on Monday

The cost of fuel witnessed no change on Monday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is trading at $26,873.36 which is 0.81% down from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,819.56, up 0.12%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (0.03% down), $308.76 (0.74% down), and $0.3699 (1.33% up), respectively. Lastly, down 1.88% from yesterday, Dogecoin is currently trading at $0.07234.