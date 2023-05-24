Business

Sensex slips to 61,773 points, Nifty settles below 18,300

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 24, 2023, 04:03 pm 2 min read

NASDAQ fell 1.23% to end at 12,563 points

On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall. The Sensex plunged by 0.34% to end at 61,773.78 points, while the Nifty fell by 0.34% to settle at 18,285.4 points. The midcap stocks traded near the flat line with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 9,267.6 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

On Wednesday, NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY FMCG led the way, gaining 1.01%, 0.55%, and 0.48%, respectively. On the other hand, the top-gaining stocks were Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddys Labs, and ITC, adding 2.13%, 1.31%, and 1.11%, respectively. Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Tata Motors were trading among the top stock losers on Wednesday, shedding 5.99%, 2.25%, and 1.51%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index on Wednesday shed 315.32 points to 19,115.93 points while the Nikkei gained 275.09 points to 30,682.68 points. As far as the US market is concerned, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 1.23% lower to 12,563.94 points.

INR goes up 0.17% against the US Dollar

On Wednesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged up 0.17% to Rs. 82.67 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. On the other hand, the gold futures witnessed little movement, ending flat at Rs. 60,193, while the silver futures tumbled 0.41% to Rs. 71,870. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 1.15% to settle at $74.54 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter, and petrol priced at Rs. 96.76/liter. Fuel prices in Mumbai remained the same, with diesel costing Rs. 94.25/liter, and petrol priced at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently selling at $26,753.22, which is down by 1.94% from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,817.11, down by 2.10%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $0.9999 (0.02% down), $308.66 (1.54% down), and $0.3678 (0.55% down), respectively. Dogecoin is now trading 2.59% lower than yesterday at $0.07125.