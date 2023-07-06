Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 06, 2023 | 11:14 am 3 min read

Ethereum is currently trading at $1,911, which is up nearly 4% from last week

Bitcoin has lost 1.25% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $30,461.82. It is up by 0.79% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped by 1.37% from yesterday and is trading at $1,911.02. From the previous week, it is up by 3.87%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $591.75 billion and $229.8 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $239.71, which is 1.58% down from yesterday and a 3.02% rise from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, down 2.58% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.18% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 3.17%) and $0.066 (down 2.77%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 16.87% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $19.4 (up 0.77%), $5.2 (down 3.07%), $0 (down 3.47%), and $0.66 (down 4.64%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 16.87% while Polka Dot has gained 5.15%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 2.48% of its value whereas Polygon is 7.24% up.

Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Bitcoin Cash, Solana, Monero, Filecoin, and TRON. They are trading at $276.85 (up 0.88%), $19.39 (up 0.88%), $167.26 (up 0.77%), $4.58 (up 0.51%), and $0.077 (up 0.22%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the most popular tokens in the past few weeks, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.02%) and $0.99 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Zilliqa, Fantom, Compound, Mina, and Render Token. They are trading at $0.022 (down 8.74%), $0.22 (down 7.63%), $59.45 (down 6.88%), $0.44 (down 6.64%), and $1.95 (down 6.53%), respectively.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $30,463.41 (down 1.20%), $0.99 (up 0.01%), $12.62 (down 3.55%), $6.30 (down 3.46%), and $5.38 (down 3.50%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Stacks, The Sandbox, ApeCoin, and Tezos are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.25 (down 2.97%), $0.66 (down 4.15%), $0.44 (down 4.18%), $2.07 (down 4.08%), and $0.88 (down 3.84%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.19 trillion, a 1.14% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $31.61 billion, which marks a 2.64% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.09 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.19 trillion three months ago.

