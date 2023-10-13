Sensex slips 125 points, Nifty settles near 19,750 mark

Sensex slips 125 points, Nifty settles near 19,750 mark

By Akash Pandey

The biggest stock losers were Axis Bank, Adani Enterprises, and Infosys

On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a slump. While the Sensex slipped 125.65 points, or 0.19%, to 66,282.74 points, the Nifty shed 42.95 points, or 0.22%, to 19,751.05 points. The midcap stocks traded near the flat line with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 11,626.7 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Friday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top-performing sectors of the market are concerned, NIFTY AUTO, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY PHARMA led the way, gaining 0.87%, 0.42%, and 0.32%, respectively. Tata Motors, HCL Tech, and IndusInd Bank emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 4.75%, 2.64%, and 2.49%, respectively. The biggest stock losers were Axis Bank, Adani Enterprises, and Infosys, which plunged 2.4%, 2.33%, and 2.22%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

The Asian markets traded in the red with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei plunging 0.64%, 2.38%, and 0.55% to 3,088.1 points, 17,813.45 points, and 32,315.99 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ edged 0.63% lower to 13,574.22 points.

INR goes down 0.01% against the US Dollar

On Friday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged 0.01% lower to Rs. 83.26 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. The prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a surge. While the former soared 0.77% to Rs. 58,366, the latter jumped 1.14% to Rs. 69,858. Meanwhile, the crude oil futures prices surged by $3.33, or 4.02% to $86.15 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Friday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter, and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is selling at $26,743.56, which is down 0.01% from yesterday. Ethereum is up 0.02% and is trading at $1,543.53. BNB and Cardano are listed at $205.38 (0.81% up) and $0.2457 (0.20% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 0.25% lower than yesterday at $0.05789.