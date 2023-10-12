Sensex closes over 66,400 points, Nifty settles above 19,790

By Pradnesh Naik 03:55 pm Oct 12, 2023

Tech Mahindra emerged as the biggest stock loser, dropping 2.52% from yesterday

On Thursday, major indices of the stock market ended flat with the Sensex settling 0.10% down at 66,408.39 points and the Nifty closing at 19,794 points, 0.09% lower than yesterday. The midcap indices were trading in the green as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.32% to close at 11,644.9 points. Here's all you need to know about Thursday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Thursday?

On Thursday, NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY AUTO emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 2.92%, 1.01%, and 0.84%, respectively. Meanwhile, the top stock gainers were BPCL, Maruti Suzuki, and Coal India, which climbed 1.8%, 1.77% and 1.69%, respectively. Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and TCS were trading among the top stock losers on Thursday, shedding 2.52%, 1.96%, and 1.88%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In Asian markets, both the Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei on Thursday traded in red, slipping to 3,107.9 points and 32,494.66 points, respectively. As far as the US market is concerned, NASDAQ witnessed a surge, edging 0.71% higher to 13,659.68 points.

INR slips 0.05% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.05% to end at Rs. 83.24 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Thursday. Both gold and silver futures witnessed a rise. The price of gold futures rose 0.4% to Rs. 58,171, while silver futures climbed 0.71% to Rs. 69,917. The crude oil futures were mostly flat, ending at $84.42 per barrel.

Here are fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Thursday

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter, and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $26,709.76 which is 2.02% down from yesterday. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down by 2.22% and is trading at $1,540.52. BNB and Cardano are listed at $204.25 (1.58% down) and $0.2452 (1.15% down), respectively. Down 1.67% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.05804.