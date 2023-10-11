Sensex climbs over 390 points, Nifty settles above 19,800 mark
On Wednesday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.60% to 66,473.05 points while the Nifty climbed 0.62% to 19,811.35 points. Midcap indices also edged up with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 36.3 points, or 0.31%, to end at 11,604.75 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.
Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Wednesday?
On Wednesday, NIFTY COMMODITIES, NIFTY INFRA, and NIFTY AUTO emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 1.08%, 0.91% and 0.9%, respectively. Furthermore, Hero MotoCorp, Wipro, and Grasim emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 4.14%, 3.26%, and 3.23%, respectively. As far as the top stock losers are concerned, HCL Tech, Adani Ports, and Coal India lead the negative pack, plummeting 1.32%, 0.68% and 0.63%, respectively.
Take a peek at the global markets
The Asian markets on Wednesday ended in the green. The Shanghai Composite Index and the Nikkei climbed 0.12% and 0.59% to settle at 3,078.96 points and 31,936.51 points, respectively. Meanwhile, in the US, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, gaining 0.58% to 13,562.84 points.
INR gains 0.1% against the US Dollar
The Indian Rupee (INR) climbed 0.1% to end at Rs. 83.18 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Wednesday. Both gold and silver futures witnessed a rise. The price of gold futures rose 0.45% to Rs. 57,890, while that of silver futures climbed 1% to Rs. 69,604. The crude oil futures fell by $0.54, or 0.63% to $85.55 per barrel.
Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unaltered
Fuel prices in Delhi remain unaltered on Wednesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter, and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.
How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?
Bitcoin is currently trading at $27,265.76, which is a 1.44% decrease in the past 24 hours. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is trading at $1,575.41, down by 0.88% from yesterday. BNB and Cardano are priced at $207.69 (1.24% down) and $0.2481 (1.62% down), respectively. Down by 0.07% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.05902.