Sensex closes at 66,023.24 points, Nifty settles above 19,810 mark

1/6

Business 2 min read

Sensex closes at 66,023.24 points, Nifty settles above 19,810 mark

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:53 pm Nov 22, 202303:53 pm

The top gaining stocks were BPCL, Cipla and NTPC

The stock market closed on a flat note on Wednesday. While the Sensex rose 0.14% to settle at 66,023.24 points, the Nifty climbed 0.14% to end at 19,811.85 points. Following the broader market trend, the midcap stocks also traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 11,941.9 points. Read on for more details on Wednesday's market report.

2/6

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Wednesday were NIFTY IT, NIFTY AUTO and NIFTY PHARMA, which rose 0.73%, 0.66% and 0.63%, respectively. On the other hand, the top gaining stocks were BPCL, Cipla and NTPC, adding 3.67%, 1.51% and 1.4%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra, and Hindalco, which plunged 2.07%, 1.3%, and 1.26%, respectively.

3/6

Take a look at the global markets

Moving on to the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8% to settle at 3,043.61 points. However, Hang Seng plunged to 17,734.6 points while the Nikkei declined to 33,451.83 points. In the US, NASDAQ ended in the red, falling 0.65%, to 14,191.24 points.

4/6

INR goes up 0.05% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) on Wednesday strengthened 0.05% to settle at Rs. 83.32 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. Not much movement was witnessed in gold and silver futures prices as they were trading flat. While the gold price settled at Rs. 61,303, the price of silver ended at Rs. 73,389. Crude oil futures prices declined by 0.31% to $77.39 per barrel.

5/6

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Wednesday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter, and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29/liter.

6/6

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $36,697.80, a 1.69% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is up 0.08% and is trading at $2,010.27. BNB and Cardano are trading at $236.62 (8.76% down) and $0.3714 (3.14% down), respectively. Down 3.34% than yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07461.